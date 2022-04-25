RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to resign from party soon

Former Bihar health minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday announced that he will submit his resignation from the party to his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav soon. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I followed in my father's footsteps and gave respect to all the party workers. I will submit my resignation soon after meeting my father."

This comes after RJD leader Ramraj Kumar on Monday alleged that he was beaten up in a room at Rabri Devi's residence by the party's senior leader Tej Pratap Yadav. Addressing media persons here, Ramraj Yadav, RJD's Patna Metropolitan Youth President said that three days ago, at Rabri Devi's residence during the Iftar party, Tej Pratap had locked him up in a room and beat him up, and made a video.

Ramraj Yadav even submitted his resignation from the party today after party leaders refused to take cognizance of the incident, despite complaining to senior RJD leaders. (ANI)

