Biden, Macron agree in call to rapidly hold detailed discussion on Ukraine war - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected on Sunday, and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden agreed in a congratulatory phone call on Monday to "rapidly" hold more detailed discussions on global issues, including the war in Ukraine, the Elysee said.

According to a readout after the call, Macron and Biden agreed to intensify their dialogue on "major global issues... And in particular on global issues related to the war in Ukraine such as food security."

"Biden conveyed his readiness to continue working closely with President Macron on our shared global priorities," the White House said in a separate statement.

