Left Menu

Sunil Jakhar expresses displeasure over Congress disciplinary committee's show-cause notice

Days after the Congress disciplinary committee issued a show-cause notice to party leader Sunil Jakhar for his reported derogatory statement against party leaders, the Congress leader expressed his displeasure over the party's action.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:19 IST
Sunil Jakhar expresses displeasure over Congress disciplinary committee's show-cause notice
Congress leader Sunil Jakhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Congress disciplinary committee issued a show-cause notice to party leader Sunil Jakhar for his reported derogatory statement against party leaders, the Congress leader expressed his displeasure over the party's action. On April 11, Congress leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar were issued show-cause notices for breaking party discipline and were asked to reply within a week. Sunil Jakhar, however, has not yet presented any statement before the committee.

Congress disciplinary committee member JP Aggarwal while speaking to ANI had said that a decision on Jakhar is likely to be taken in the committee's meeting which is currently underway. Speaking to ANI over the phone before the meeting, Sunil Jakhar said that he is very angry and upset with the attitude of the Congress Disciplinary Committee.

Jakhar while giving his opinion on the notice of the disciplinary committee said that he is not a slave of the Congress party but a disciplined worker. Stating that he has a 50-year-old relationship with the Congress party, Jakhar said, "For years, I have acted as a disciplined worker of the Congress party," he said.

The Congress leader also expressed his displeasure over the Gandhi family, saying that if the party wanted to know anything from him, then core Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or any other senior Congress leader could have called him to know about the issue against which he had complained. Expressing displeasure over the members of the Disciplinary Committee, Jakhar said that despite having an old relationship with most of the members of the committee, the party is trying to humiliate him in the eyes of the people.

Adding up, Jakhar said that the committee can take whatever decision it wants to take but he is not ready to bow down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022