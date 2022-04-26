U.S. unsure about cause of Transdniestria violence- Pentagon chief
The United States is looking at the cause of recent violence in the Russia-backed breakaway region of Transdniestria, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.
"Not really sure what that's all about, but it's something that we will stay focused on," Austin said.
Transdniestria has been subject to several attacks in the past day, local authorities say, after a military unit was targeted, blasts tore through Transdniestria's state security HQ and two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennae.
