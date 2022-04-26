Putin hopes talks with Ukraine will yield positive result
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:02 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine were continuing talks in an online format.
At the start of his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, Putin also said he hopes that the talks would yield a positive result.
