Putin hopes talks with Ukraine will yield positive result

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:02 IST
Putin hopes talks with Ukraine will yield positive result

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine were continuing talks in an online format.

At the start of his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, Putin also said he hopes that the talks would yield a positive result.

