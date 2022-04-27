Left Menu

Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police files chargesheet against IPS Rashmi Shukla

Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet of around 700 pages against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the phone tapping case.

27-04-2022
Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet of around 700 pages against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the phone tapping case. The case was registered against Rashmi Shukla at Colaba police station in Mumbai on the complaint of a senior police officer in March this year.

Around 20 people's statements including statements of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse included in the chargesheet. Colaba police started the investigation by registering a case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla under the Telegraph Act. The police have interrogated Rashmi Shukla in connection with the case.

Rashmi Shukla had allegedly tapped the phones of NCP leader Eknath Khadse and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and kept them under constant surveillance, the phone tapping happened when Rashmi Shukla was the head of the state's SID. Khadse's phone was allegedly tapped twice in 2019 when he was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After he had joined NCP in October 2020, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's phone was also tapped in November 2019 during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as Additional Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad. Pune Police has also registered a case against Rashmi Shukla. During the BJP government, the phones of Congress leaders Nana Patole and Bachu Kad were also allegedly tapped illegally. (ANI)

