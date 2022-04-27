Left Menu

Need alternative agenda, not political fronts or regrouping, says T'gana CM Rao

He said had turned down the communist parties leaders idea of dislodging the ruling BJP, saying the focus should not be on bringing down any party.Rao, who has been in power since 2014 in the state, claimed the country has not performed the way Telangana has done so.

Ruling TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said the country needs an alternative agenda and not political realignment, as he asserted he had said no to Communist leaders' idea to ''dislodge'' the ruling BJP at the Centre. In his address at the 21st Foundation Day celebrations of his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Rao also said the state has emerged as a role model for other states, but that it needed to achieve even more.

The country needs an alternative agenda and not political fronts or political realignment, Rao, who is engaged in stitching up an anti-BJP bloc against the saffron party, told about 3,000 delegates of his party who were present at the event.

He also expressed concern over water wars and power sector woes in the country despite the availability of natural resources. He said had turned down the communist parties' leaders' idea of dislodging the ruling BJP, saying the focus should not be on bringing down any party.

Rao, who has been in power since 2014 in the state, claimed the country has not performed the way Telangana has done so.

