Telangana: KCR takes jibe at Karnataka Minister quitting over contractor's death

Days after Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa tendered his resignation amid the row over a contractor dying by suicide, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that such an incident wouldn't take place in the state. The contractor Santosh Patil had died by suicide which had triggered a political controversy in Karnataka.

"We have seen a minister losing his ministry in Karnataka but that will not happen in Telangana," said Rao while addressing the 21st foundation day of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Amid "Jai Telangana" chants, Rao joined the celebrations at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The TRS supremo kickstarted the celebrations by hoisting the party flag.

Rao on Wednesday, while lauding the state's model of development, said that had the Centre worked like Telangana, the country's GDP would have been better. He said that the Telangana government has taken the number of medical colleges in the state from only three to 33.

Rao further stated that the state has 24 hours power supply and water supply. Targetting the Centre, Rao said that the country is not utilizing its full power and water capacity resulting in frequent power cuts and river water disputes. He also said that these issues need to be resolved.

"Many things are not known in the country, even educated people have been kept away from many things. The installed power capacity of India is 4,135 megawatts. But it is not fully used. The country is not working the way Telangana is working. Why are there power cuts in the country, when there is sufficient availability of power," said Rao. He said, "In this country water produced is 65,000 TMC. But only 35,000 TMC is being used in the country. But why? Who is inefficient? Why do river water disputes take place in the country? Where is the solution for it? The solution should be brought to these things."

Rao further stated that when the best villages in the country are awarded, 10 out of 10 villages are from Telangana. Rao was addressing the 21st plenary meeting organized on the occasion of the TRS' 21st foundation day. TRS was established on April 27, 2001, to seek the formation of an independent Telangana state. It achieved its objective on June 2, 2014, with the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

