Cong revamps Haryana unit: appoints Uday Bhan as president
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:18 IST
The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Uday Bhan as the new president of its Haryana unit replacing Kumari Selja.
The party also appointed four working presidents - Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bharadwaj and Suresh Gupta -- in its revamped Haryana unit.
The changes followed deliberations with senior party leaders.
Bhan, who is from the Scheduled Caste community and is a former MLA from Hodal, is considered a close confidant of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
