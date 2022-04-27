Left Menu

Cong revamps Haryana unit: appoints Uday Bhan as president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:18 IST
The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Uday Bhan as the new president of its Haryana unit replacing Kumari Selja.

The party also appointed four working presidents - Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bharadwaj and Suresh Gupta -- in its revamped Haryana unit.

The changes followed deliberations with senior party leaders.

Bhan, who is from the Scheduled Caste community and is a former MLA from Hodal, is considered a close confidant of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

