Cong revamps Haryana unit: appoints Uday Bhan as president

The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Uday Bhan as the new president of its Haryana unit replacing Kumari Selja.

The party also appointed four working presidents - Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bharadwaj and Suresh Gupta -- in its revamped Haryana unit.

The changes followed deliberations with senior party leaders.

Bhan, who is from the Scheduled Caste community and is a former MLA from Hodal, is considered a close confidant of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)