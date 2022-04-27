Left Menu

UK's Conservatives investigating reports of lawmaker watching porn in parliament -PA Media

Two British newspapers reported earlier that a male Conservative member of parliament was seen by colleagues watching pornography in parliament. PA Media said Conservative Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris, who is responsible for enforcing party discipline, was investigating the reports, citing a statement from his office.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:23 IST
UK's Conservatives investigating reports of lawmaker watching porn in parliament -PA Media
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is looking into reports that a lawmaker watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber, PA Media reported on Wednesday. Two British newspapers reported earlier that a male Conservative member of parliament was seen by colleagues watching pornography in parliament.

PA Media said Conservative Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris, who is responsible for enforcing party discipline, was investigating the reports, citing a statement from his office. Reuters could not immediately reach his office for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022