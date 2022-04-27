Without Cong's role, no change of guard possible at Centre: Antony

Amid talk of rejuvenating and strengthening the organisation after repeated electoral losses, senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday said the party should not be underestimated and will stage a comeback as a change of guard at the Centre is not possible without it playing a central role.

Talking to reporters here, the former defence minister said the role of the Nehru-Gandhi family is vital for the Congress as it is the powerhouse and the guiding force of the party. Without the family, the Congress would not be acceptable to 99 per cent of its workers across the country, he added.

Exuding confidence over the party's prospects in the 2024 general election, Antony said the Congress is putting together a roadmap for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and ''it will come back''.

''Do not underestimate the Congress. It will come back. Without the Congress's role, you cannot think of a change of guard in Delhi,'' Antony, who is also the chairman of the party's disciplinary committee, said.

Asked about the current state of affairs in the wake of communal violence in Delhi and elsewhere, he said the situation is bad and painful.

''Today's scenario is very very painful. India is the only country where all religions, all castes and creeds, different languages and different languages they live together harmoniously. That atmosphere of diversity is under threat. The main strength of India is unity in diversity. Instead of maintaining it there is a concerted attempt to impose uniformity everywhere. That is a danger to India's unity,'' the veteran leader said.

''Imposing uniformity in every field is dangerous. Maintaining unity in diversity is the real safeguard to India's unity,'' he noted.

Antony, who is shifting his residence to Kerala from Delhi and quitting national politics, was interacting with reporters at his house here.

Asked whether he wanted Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president, he said ''the Congress cannot exist without the Nehru-Gandhi family leading it. And an opposition bloc without the Congress will also have no relevance in Indian politics. Those who sincerely wish for a change of government at the Centre in 2024...they should accept the Congress's main role... if they think it can be done avoiding the Congress I think they are living in a dream world. I don't want to say more.'' He went on to add: ''This is my belief. I dont want to dispute with anyone. I dont have any quarrel with anyone. I have a personal regard for all those persons who differ.

''But an experienced man like me... I believe because many people don't know their qualities, they are pointing out defects only. They dont know their qualities.'' Asked about the prospects of the Congress, he asserted that the party will stage a strong comeback in the 2024 election for which a plan is being put in place after deliberations and brainstorming at the ''Chintan Shivir'' in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Antony said he would not be able to attend this session due to his health as he has been advised rest by doctors after he contracted COVID-19 twice and is still feeling its after-effects.

The veteran Congress leader pointed out that the party lost in entire north India in the 1977 general election and even the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had to face poll defeat, but it came back to power soon.

''Congress at the moment because of this polarisation politics and so many other issues, is now weakened. But in 2024, if you are sincere in bringing a change of guard at the centre the only way is to accept that the leading role to the Congress. ''By avoiding the Congress you cannot if you are sincere in bringing change of guard in 2024,'' he said, asserting that the Congress is the only national party other than the BJP that is all over India. Antony said there cannot be any serious credible effort of the Opposition to replace the BJP at the Centre without the Congress playing a central role.

''If you are sincere to bring about a change at the Centre in 2024, you will have to accept the Congress in the leading role of any alliance and go with it. It is the only national party other than the BJP with its presence across the country. By avoiding the Congress, you cannot bring about any change,'' the former Kerala chief minister said.

