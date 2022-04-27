11 persons electrocuted to death in TN as temple chariot grazes power line

Eight men and 3 teenage boys were killed on the spot and 17 others injured on Wednesday near here due to electrocution when a temple chariot came in contact with a High Tension electricity line during a procession, police said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and grief over the killings.

Chief Minister Stalin ordered setting up of a one-man commission of inquiry led by Principal Secretary (Revenue) Kumar Jayanth to look into the causes of the incident and make recommendations to make sure that such incidents do not recur.

The CM flayed attempts to 'politicise' the tragedy as the main opposition AIADMK targeted the government for not preventing the accident.

The tragic incident occurred early on Wednesday when the Appar temple's chariot procession was passing through the Thanjavur-Boodalur Road, local authorities said. The accident happened when the chariot's top portion grazed through the High Tension (HT) transmission line, they said.

The temple car, while negotiating a turn faced some obstacle and when devotees tried to turn its direction, it came into contact with the overhead line.

As a result, people standing on the chariot and those nearby were electrocuted. In total, 11 persons were killed including a father and son duo.

As many as 17 persons including a woman were injured and they have been admitted to Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The shrine's car was completely gutted.

The Appar temple car procession in Thanjavur on Wednesday ended in a tragedy that led to an outpouring of grief and anguish from various quarters.

''People were thrown away, they just fell down. I could see a man lying here and another one there and the unfolding scene was frightening as we could not understand what was happening,'' a woman eyewitness said.

Villagers say the wooden temple chariot, with parts being iron-based fitment, was decorated with colourful lights especially on the top, and it came into contact with the overhead electricity line. The chariot's lighting was powered by a mobile generator. This was tied to the rear end of the temple car. It soon became apparent that the persons lying motionless here and there on the street could be dead. When they were rushed to the hospital, the fears of the families of participants in the temple event and local people became true.

As a mark of respect to the departed persons, Stalin moved a resolution in the assembly conveying the House's condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and it was passed.

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Stalin rushed from Chennai to the grief stricken Kalimedu village near here. ''As a son of the soil of Thanjavur, I am here taking part in the grief, there are no words to explain the sorrow and misery,'' the CM told reporters here.

The Chief Minister visited the kin of the 11 victims, laid wreaths and conveyed his condolences and sympathies. He handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to each of the 11 families. He inspected the accident site and visited those being treated at a hospital here.

The CM gave away Rs 1 lakh assistance to the severely injured persons and Rs 50,000 to others with relatively minor injuries. He discussed with doctors on the treatment being provided to them. The CM advised hospital authorities to ensure best treatment to those affected.

On behalf of the DMK, Stalin said he has also handed over Rs 2 lakh to each of the 11 victim families. Also, on behalf of his party, Rs 25,000 has been given to all the injured persons.

Earlier in the day in the assembly, moving a call attention motion, Leader of the Opposition K Palaniswami sought enhanced compensation to the victims' families.

Taking exception to the government not 'preventing' the incident, Palaniswami led his party members in staging a walkout.

Later, the opposition party members returned and insisted upon Speaker M Appavu to allow them to debate on the accident and later rushed to the well of the House. The Speaker had to order their eviction for disorderly behaviour.

Stalin's ancestral village Tirukkuvalai was part of the erstwhile composite Thanjavur district. It now forms part of Tiruvarur district. Thanjavur district in-charge Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, MPs including T R Baalu, MLAs and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

The Appar temple is in Kalimedu under the Melaveli village of Thanjavur district in Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu, about 350 km from Chennai.

