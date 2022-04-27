'Why delaying it?' asks Akhilesh Yadav amid speculations of Shivpal Yadav joining BJP

Amid speculations of his uncle and MLA Shivpal Yadav joining hands with the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the ruling party in the state should "go for it" if they want to do so and asked the reason for the delay for the same. "If the BJP wants to take my uncle (Shivpal Yadav) then they should better go for it, why are they delaying it? I have no discontent with him. The BJP should rather say why are they happy?" the former chief minister said.

Talking about Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, the SP chief said that her party "voted for the BJP" but it remains to be seen if the ruling party would "make her the President". "BSP has given the vote to BJP. Now the question is whether BJP will make Mayawati the President," he said.

Akhilesh further said that his party stood by MLA Azam Khan who is lodged at Sitapur district jail since February 2020. "SP stands with Azam Khan. Our party has stood by him from the very first day and tried to deliver justice to him. I have talked to those who've filed cases against him, they were pressurised by the government," Akhilesh said.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party chief had said that the BJP has done injustice to Azam Khan. "Samajwadi Party stands by Azam Khan. Whatever help legally can be done, Samajwadi Party will provide that. The injustice done to him was done by BJP. The BJP sent such type of officials so that false cases can be made against him," Yadav said. (ANI)

