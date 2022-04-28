White House says supplemental Ukraine aid request could come as soon as Thursday
The White House said on Wednesday that a supplemental budget request that includes Ukraine aid could be sent to the Congress as soon as Thursday.
The plan will cover military, humanitarian and economic assistance for Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
