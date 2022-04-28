Biden to visit South Korea and Japan in May, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan from May 20 to May 24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts, the White House said on Wednesday.
"In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States," the White House said in a statement.
