Left Menu

AAP stages protests against price rise during PM's Assam visit

Aam Aadmi Party AAP, a new entrant to Assam politics, on Thursday staged state-wide demonstrations against price rise coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the northeastern state.Police has detained several AAP members who were protesting in various parts of the state, including near the state secretariat at Dispur, and in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Tinsukia.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 16:11 IST
AAP stages protests against price rise during PM's Assam visit
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant to Assam politics, on Thursday staged state-wide demonstrations against price rise coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the northeastern state.

Police has detained several AAP members who were protesting in various parts of the state, including near the state secretariat at Dispur, and in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Tinsukia. In Golaghat, they submitted a memorandum to the district administration over the price rise issue. ''The PM is welcome to the state but he should address the problem of the people. Prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing,'' AAP leader Rumi Ullah said.

She claimed that clothes of several AAP members were torn and they sustained injuries when policemen were removing them from the protest spots. In its bid to expand its footprint across the nation after storming to power in Punjab and winning an assembly seat in Goa, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party contested the recently held Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls and won one ward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022