Left Menu

Mamata to go to Delhi for natl conclave, will not meet PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will go to Delhi on Friday to attend a national conclave slated to be held there the next day where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present , but will not meet him as she will return to the city to attend the programmes on May Day and Eid-ul-Fitr.Banerjee, who was speaking to reporters on Thursday, said that she has got her return ticket booked.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:56 IST
Mamata to go to Delhi for natl conclave, will not meet PM
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will go to Delhi on Friday to attend a national conclave slated to be held there the next day where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present , but will not meet him as she will return to the city to attend the programmes on May Day and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Banerjee, who was speaking to reporters on Thursday, said that she has got her return ticket booked. ''I will reach New Delhi tomorrow (Friday) night and return the next day (Saturday). I have my tickets booked. That is the reason why I will not get the time to meet the PM this time. I have no appointment with the PM,'' Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat on Thursday. The TMC chief said she will attend May Day programmes and the Eid namaz on Red Road either on May 2 or May 3, depending on the sighting of the moon, as she has been doing for the past several years. ''April 30 will therefore be a crucial day for me ... The minorities comprise 33 per cent of population of Bengal and I attend the Red Road namaz every year. I will have to attend it this year too. And then there is Akshay Trithiya. I attend the programmes of all festivals,'' she said.

Chief ministers of other states, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and judges of high courts are invitees at the conclave on the pendency of cases across courts in the country.PTI SCH KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
4
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022