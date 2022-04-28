G Kishan Reddy slams KCR, says no 'right to speak on communal clashes'

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday lashed out at Telanagana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao and said that he has no right to speak about communal clashes alleging that his party aligns with parties which give communal statements. His statement comes after Rao said that politics over hijab and halal do not bode well for the country's image.

"KCR does not have the right to speak a word about the communal clashes. KCR aligns with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party which gives out with anti-Hindu statements like 'if security forces are withdrawn for 15 minutes in the country, we (Muslims) will finish 100 crore Hindus'," Reddy told ANI. He further alleged that Majlis party incited communal clashes in Hyderabad and also forcibly occupied the houses of the Hindus in the area dominated by the party.

On the increasing fuel prices, Reddy said that it is affected by the international market. "Petrol and diesel prices are more in countries like America, England, Garmany, Japan and others when compared to India. Due to the latest crisis, the fuel prices saw a steep increase but not much was increased in India. The Central government does not get any profit by increasing the fuel prices." He also said that the Central Government has reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel, and already at the same time, an appeal was made to all the provinces to reduce the state-level taxes.

"Many BJP-ruled states and some others have reduced the VAT but some still have not. They must do it. Petrol and diesel rates have increased a lot in the world because in the international level crude oil rate has gone up and it has also affected rates in India. In this view, state governments must come forward to reduce VAT," Reddy said. Hitting out at TRS ruled Telangana, Reddy alleged that the highest fuel prices are in Telangana.

"Telangana government is repeatedly giving speeches against the Central Government on petrol-diesel prices. They should instead come forward and give people some relief by reducing the prices," he said. (ANI)

