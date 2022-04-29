Clash breaks out between two groups in Patiala; heavy police deployment

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A clash broke out between two groups in Patiala on Friday and police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

There were reports of stones being hurled during the incident.

Reportedly, a few were injured in the incident which took place during a march taken out by one of the groups.

There was heavy police deployment at the spot to maintain a law and order situation.

Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters in Patiala that the situation was now under control.

''We have called force from outside. A Peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner,'' he said, adding restoring peace in the area was their priority. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident unfortunate and said he was in touch with the DGP of Punjab police.

''The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state,'' Mann said in a tweet.

He said Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance.

When asked to comment on the incident, the IG said the incident took place as ''some mischievous elements had spread some rumors. We have controlled the situation. We are conducting a flag march in Patiala city''.

When asked how many have been injured in the incident, Agarwal said they were still checking it.

''Due to some rumor, things had escalated, but things have been controlled now,'' he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Patiala, Sakshi Sawhney said: ''We appeal to all to maintain calm and not to lend credence to any rumors.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

