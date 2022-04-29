Left Menu

Sanjay Raut accuses BJP of creating disturbance over loudspeaker issue in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating disturbance over the loudspeaker issue in Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:50 IST
Sanjay Raut accuses BJP of creating disturbance over loudspeaker issue in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating disturbance over the loudspeaker issue in Maharashtra. Raut, while speaking to media persons today, alleged that the BJP opposed an all-party meet called by the Maharashtra government to discuss the loudspeaker issue and accused the party of doing politics over it.

"Maharashtra government said that court order to be followed regarding loudspeakers. State Home Minister (Dilip Walse Patil) called all parties for the meeting but BJP opposed it," the Shiv Sena MP said. "It means you want to do politics and want to create disturbance on the matter of loudspeakers in the state," he added.

Earlier this month, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government held an all-party meeting over the ongoing loudspeaker row. After the meeting, the state government urged the Centre to make rules regarding loudspeaker at the national level. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had stoked controversy earlier by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022