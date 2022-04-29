Anti-Terrorist Front of India burns Khalistani flag in Himachal Pradesh

The Anti-Terrorist Front of India on Friday burnt the Khalistani flag outside the deputy commissioner's office here. Anti-Terrorist Front of India (ATFI) activists led by its national president Viresh Shandilaya and Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajkumar Agarwal burnt the flag and raised slogans against the demands of Khalistan. They also waved the tricolour. The development comes after Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla on Friday. Meanwhile, Shandilaya also announced Rs 51 lakh cash reward for ''that person who will behead Pannu''. He also urged the Himachal Pradesh government to book all those who come to the state for hoisting the Khalistani flag or have separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale's photographs pasted on their vehicles on sedition charges. ''Bhindrawala was the killer of Hindus and pasting his photos on vehicles will not be tolerated,'' Shandilaya said. He also referred to the Patiala incident in Punjab where four people were injured when two groups clashed over an “anti-Khalistan march” on Friday. The ATFI leader said Nihangs pelted stones and fired several shots outside Kali Mata temple complex in Patiala. PTI DJI SRY

