Left Menu

US special coordinator for Tibet set to visit India in mid-May to meet Dalai Lama

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:39 IST
US special coordinator for Tibet set to visit India in mid-May to meet Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues Uzra Zeya is set to visit India next month to hold talks with the Dalai Lama and other senior leaders of the Tibetan government in exile in Dharamsala, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

Zeya, the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, has been coordinating the Biden administration's policies, programmes and projects concerning Tibetan issues.

The people cited above said she expected to visit Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh from May 18 to 19.

The US government is yet to officially announce the visit.

It is learnt that the visit of Zeya is being finalised in consultation with India.

Zeya was sworn as the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 14 last year.

On December 20, Secretary Blinken announced that she will serve concurrently as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.

The US has been consistently supporting the Tibetan cause notwithstanding China's strong objection.

In 2020, the US came out with a legislation reaffirming the absolute right of the Tibetan people to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama and the preservation of Tibet's environment.

After the US Congress passed the legislation, China had accused Washington of meddling in its internal affairs.

China has been insisting that the selection of the next Dalai Lama has to be decided within Chinese territory and that it has to have a say in the matter.

In January, the Chinese embassy in India wrote to several Indian lawmakers after they attended an event hosted by the Tibetan Parliament- in-exile in Delhi. The Chinese embassy, in the letter to the MPs of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, expressed concern over their attendance at the reception and asked them not to provide support to the Tibetan forces.

Days later, India asked the embassy to refrain from such actions and said the substance, tone and tenor of the letter are ''inappropriate''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022