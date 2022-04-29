Left Menu

Governance of Mamata, Yogi on same track: Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on rape incidents

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry said, "Hathras, Hanskhali both are condemnable incidents and there is not much difference between the governance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Banerjee's".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 23:20 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry (Left) and Mamata Banerjee (Right). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry said, "Hathras, Hanskhali both are condemnable incidents and there is not much difference between the governance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Banerjee's". His reaction came after Mamata Banerjee said that she will not let West Bengal become Hathras or Unnao in the wake of recent rape cases.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry said, "Not letting Bengal become Hathras or Unnao sounds good, but there's not much difference between Yogi Ji and her. Both of them have failed in mainitaining a law and order situation. Bengal is acing in reporting the maximum amount of gang rape cases, political violence and murders." "Hathras and Hanskhali, both are condemnable incidents and don't have much difference in them. A Dalit was raped in both incidents. Chief Minister and police are trying to save the images of the accused," he added.

Yesterday in a virtual meeting with Police Administration, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said, "How did the Hanskhali (rape-murder) incident occur? Why did Inspector In-charge not keep forth correct facts? This occurred due to his negligence. It needs to be reported how many people died in your district. Panchayat issues certificates and we don't even know about it. A suicide case was turned into a rape case. BJP and CPI(M) are both trying to defame Bengal. We will not let Bengal become Hathras or Unnao". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

