Putin's invasion of Ukraine is of 'most depraved sort' -Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of depravity and brutality in his two-month old invasion of Ukraine.

"It's brutality of the coldest and the most depraved sort," Kirby told reporters.

"I don't think we fully appreciated the degree to which he would visit that kind of violence and cruelty and as I said depravity, on innocent people, on non-combatants, on civilians, with such utter disregard for the lives he was taking," he said.

