Left Menu

Now, Assam gets cow ambulance service

An ambulance service for sick and injured cows was inaugurated in Assams Dibrugarh district.The service, to be run by Gopal Gaushala, was inaugurated by Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu on Friday. The gaushala or chow shelter had also set up a hospital for cows here in 2020.The ambulance service will pave the way for the speedy treatment of seriously ill and injured cows.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 30-04-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 14:24 IST
Now, Assam gets cow ambulance service
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ambulance service for sick and injured cows was inaugurated in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The service, to be run by Gopal Gaushala, was inaugurated by Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu on Friday. The 'gaushala' or chow shelter had also set up a hospital for cows here in 2020.

''The ambulance service will pave the way for the speedy treatment of seriously ill and injured cows. I am happy that the 'gaushala' is improving the standard of treatment of injured and sick cows,'' Pegu said.

Gopal Gaushala president Nirmal Beria claimed it was the first cow ambulance service in the entire Northeast.

''We faced a lot of trouble in bringing the sick cows to the shelter, so this ambulance service was started,'' he said.

''On several occasions, we could not save sick cows but now we hope that the ambulance service will help,'' he added.

The ambulance was brought in from Ahmedabad and is fitted with a hydraulic lift.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022