To ensure free & fair justice delivery, important for courts to function in safe environment: Rijiju

Asserting that it is extremely important for courts to function in a safe environment to deliver free and fair justice, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday urged state governments to ensure adequate security to judges and in court complexes.

He also asked bar associations to create a conducive environment to maintain decorum in courts and court complexes.

Addressing a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, he said the coronavirus pandemic had hit hard the justice delivery mechanism but the courts rose to the challenge by going virtual.

The Supreme Court became a global leader with over 2.8 lakh virtual hearings. The high courts and subordinate courts together heard nearly two crore cases virtually.

''I would like to remind that in order to ensure free and fair delivery of justice, it is extremely important that court complexes work in a safe and sound environment. I request the state governments to ensure adequate security to the judges and court complexes,'' he said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of shooting incidents and a blast inside court complexes in cities, including the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)