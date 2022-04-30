New Chief Secy takes charge in Puducherry, calls on Lt Guv, CM

Rajeev Verma took charge as the Chief Secretary of Puducherry administration here on Saturday.

After assuming the office, Verma called on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her office and also had a courtesy meeting later with Chief Minister N Rangasamy, an official press release said. Ministers and legislators greeted Verma when he met the Chief Minister. An IAS officer of 1992 batch and belonging to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre) from Arunachal Pradesh, Verma took charge relieving the incumbent Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar.

Kumar also an IAS officer of 1992 batch and belonging to AGMUT cadre has been transferred to New Delhi as per the orders of the Union Home Ministry issued last week. Kumar was Chief Secretary of Puducherry since November 2017. PTI COR KH KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)