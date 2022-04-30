Left Menu

New Chief Secy takes charge in Puducherry, calls on Lt Guv, CM

An IAS officer of 1992 batch and belonging to AGMUT Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre from Arunachal Pradesh, Verma took charge relieving the incumbent Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar.Kumar also an IAS officer of 1992 batch and belonging to AGMUT cadre has been transferred to New Delhi as per the orders of the Union Home Ministry issued last week.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-04-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 15:46 IST
New Chief Secy takes charge in Puducherry, calls on Lt Guv, CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeev Verma took charge as the Chief Secretary of Puducherry administration here on Saturday.

After assuming the office, Verma called on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her office and also had a courtesy meeting later with Chief Minister N Rangasamy, an official press release said. Ministers and legislators greeted Verma when he met the Chief Minister. An IAS officer of 1992 batch and belonging to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre) from Arunachal Pradesh, Verma took charge relieving the incumbent Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar.

Kumar also an IAS officer of 1992 batch and belonging to AGMUT cadre has been transferred to New Delhi as per the orders of the Union Home Ministry issued last week. Kumar was Chief Secretary of Puducherry since November 2017. PTI COR KH KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022