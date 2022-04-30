Left Menu

Is Gujarat Assembly going to be dissolved for poll announcement next week, Kejriwal asks BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 20:51 IST
Is Gujarat Assembly going to be dissolved for poll announcement next week, Kejriwal asks BJP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the BJP if the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be dissolved for announcement of elections in the state next week.

In a tweet, the AAP national convenor also wondered if the BJP was so much scared of his party that it plans to hold elections in the state much ahead of the schedule.

''Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce the Gujarat elections next week? So much fear of AAP?'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are expected to be held later this year.

Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly poll, the AAP is preparing to contest on all seats in the Gujarat elections, hoping to gain a foothold in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022