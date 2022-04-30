Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore to family of doctor who died of Covid

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Aabha Bhandari, who lost her life while serving COVID-19 patients.

Sisodia visited Dr Bhandari's residence and handed over the cheque under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's scheme of honouring the sacrifice of Covid warriors, an official statement said here.

He said the Delhi government would never forget the sacrifices made by Covid warriors and would always stand by their families.

''No amount can ever make up for someone's loss but we hope that this assistance helps her family gain strength to deal with their grief. It can not make up for the void they leave behind. The Kejriwal government salutes the spirit of the Covid warriors,'' Sisodia said in the statement.

He further stated that during the unimaginable situation posed by the pandemic, doctors, paramedics, and sanitation workers fought shoulder to shoulder as frontline warriors and protected the society.

''A samman rashi of Rs 1 crore was handed over to the family of senior medical officer Aabha Bhandari, who died in service of Delhiites fighting COVID-19. We will never forget the sacrifice made by our Covid warriors. The Delhi government will always stand by their families, this is our promise,'' the deputy chief minister tweeted in Hindi later.

He described frontline workers as the support system of the country, and said it is because of their courage and resilience that the country recovered from the pandemic.

The Delhi government has so far provided assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 31 Covid warriors who lost their lives while serving the people during the pandemic.

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot also handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the families of three corona warriors, who died during the pandemic.

According to a separate statement, this financial assistance was given to the families of Dr Sanjay Kumar, Dr Parvinder Pal Singh and Surender Kumar.

Dr Sanjay Kumar was the chief medical officer (CMO) at the urban primary health centre, Munirka, and Dr Singh was the CMO at NSUT, Dwarka. Surender Kumar was a trained graduate teacher who was deployed on COVID 19 duties, it said.

''This financial assistance is a way for the Kejriwal government to pay tributes to the sacrifice made by Corona warriors,'' Gahlot said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)