Punjab Congress chief asks party cadre to be battle-ready to take on AAP govt

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday asked party workers to be battle-ready to hold the AAP-led government in the state to account on its poll promises.

Addressing a meeting of workers from all over the state and representatives of the party's frontal organisations, Warring said the Congress party's role was more important to hold the Aam Aadmi Party to account and not let it get away without fulfilling its promises made to people before assembly elections.

Warring said the responsibility of the Congress as the principal opposition party was more serious since the AAP government had “floundered right from the beginning”.

In a party statement, Warring said, “People have got disillusioned with the government sooner than it was expected.” The MLA from Gidderbaha also announced a statewide programme to remind the ruling AAP of its promises.

The state unit president reiterated that Congress workers will not need to reach out to him, instead he will reach out to them.

