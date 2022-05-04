Left Menu

Netherlands assessing whether to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine - PM

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:04 IST
Netherlands assessing whether to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine - PM
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Dutch PM Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that the Netherlands is assessing whether it can join among others Germany, Belgium and the UK to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Rutte said this after a phone call with Ukranian President Volodimir Zelenskyy during which he praised Ukraine's steadfastness in the battle against Russia for the Donbas region. "The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend democracy and sovereignty, in the short and long term," he wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022