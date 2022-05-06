Amazon.com union organizer meets with Biden at White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 01:17 IST
Amazon.com Inc union organizer Christian Smalls met with President Joe Biden during his visit to the White House on Thursday, a White House official said.
Smalls was also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh during his visit, the official said.
