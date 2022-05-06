Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 11:56 IST
Britain's Conservatives confident on N. Ireland's future in UK
UK flag (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI
The co-chair of Britain's ruling Conservative Party Oliver Dowden said he was confident his party could make the case for Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom in any future vote on unification with Ireland.

"I'm confident that we will be able to make the case for Northern Ireland remaining in the United Kingdom should that arise, but I don't think we're at that stage yet," he told Sky News.

