Left Menu

Sinn Fein opens huge lead in Northern Ireland voting

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:32 IST
Sinn Fein opens huge lead in Northern Ireland voting
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein secured far more first-preference votes in elections to Northern Ireland's regional assembly than its rivals, indicating it was likely to win the election, broadcaster tallies showed.

Sinn Fein secured 29% of the vote compared to 21.3% by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, data collated by Britain's BBC and Ireland's RTE broadcasters showed after first-preference votes were counted in all 18 constituencies.

Under Northern Ireland's proportional representation voting system, the party that wins the most first-preference votes is not guaranteed of winning the most seats in the regional assembly but it is hard for a party to overcome a significant deficit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022