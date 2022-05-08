Mexico president says no country should be excluded from Americas Summit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday during a visit to Cuba that he will emphasize to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that no country should be left out of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June.

"Nobody should exclude anyone," Lopez Obrador said at a public event.

