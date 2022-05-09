Putin says Donbass volunteers fighting for Motherland

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that troops and volunteers fighting in the eastern Ukrainian Donbas region were fighting for their Motherland.

"You are fighting for your Motherland, its future," he told them, speaking at the annual parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. "The death of every soldier and the officer is painful for us," he said. "The state will do everything to take care of these families."

He finished his speech with a rallying cry to the assembled soldiers: "For Russia, For Victory, Hurrah!"