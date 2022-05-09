Vote for BJP candidates in TN to solve problems: Nirmala Sitharaman

Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:01 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for BJP so that MLAs thus elected will understand their problems and provide immediate solutions.

She was speaking after launching a scheme 'Amutham' initiated by Coimbatore South BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan to distribute free cow milk to feeding mothers and infant below two years in the city.

Lauding the services being rendered by Srinivasan for the benefit of women and children, Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also encouraging the party workers, leaders and legislators to work for the welfare of the people.

BJP MLAs should be elected in the state to know and solve the problems of the people, the minister said and asked citizens to vote for more candidates from the saffron party to form a government in future.

In her address, Srinivasan said the party is supplying free sanitary napkin to 4,000 young women every month and also taking steps to solve the complaints sent by public through social media.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai was also present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

