Clashes Erupt Before PM Narendra Modi's Rally, Nine Arrested
Nine arrests have been made in relation to clashes between TMC and BJP supporters before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kolkata. Both parties filed complaints. Several police officers were injured, and an investigation is ongoing into the violence occurring near the Brigade Parade Ground.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, police confirmed the arrest of nine individuals involved in clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.
Four arrests were made late on Saturday, with a further five detentions occurring on Sunday morning as law enforcement officials continued to process complaints lodged by both political parties. Senior officers disclosed that legal proceedings are underway against those apprehended.
The violence erupted in central Kolkata on Saturday, preceding the Prime Minister's rally by half an hour. Allegations also emerged about vandalism at West Bengal minister Shashi Panja's residence in the Girish Park area. Several police officers, including Bowbazar Police Station's officer-in-charge, Bappaditya Naskar, sustained injuries during the clashes, with two still hospitalized. Investigations are ongoing as authorities assess the accusations levied by each side.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bribery Bust: Arrests Spark Political Tensions Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections
Arrests in Iran Over Alleged Espionage
Shocking Crime in Dehradun: Arrests Made in Gang-Rape Case
Political Turmoil Erupts in Kolkata Ahead of PM Modi's Rally
Political Tensions Soar: TMC and BJP Clash Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally