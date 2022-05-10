Left Menu

Shah plants sapling to mark first year of Himanta govt

He planted a sapling today as a symbol of another new beginning embodiment of our unflinching commitment. Adarniya Pradhan Mantri has always reiterated that Seva Parmo Dharma should be mantra of any government. As we complete a year, we rededicate ourselves to this, he added.Sarma had succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister to head the second BJP-led government in the state.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-05-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 11:47 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah planted a sapling here on Tuesday morning, marking the first year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

Shah, who is in the northeastern state on a two-day visit, will also be addressing a public rally here later in the day on the occasion of the completion of the state government's first year.

Attaching photos of Shah planting the sapling, Sarma tweeted: "Marking the completion of one year of our Govt, we're blessed to have the august presence of Hon Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji amidst us. He planted a sapling today as a symbol of another new beginning & embodiment of our unflinching commitment." "Adarniya Pradhan Mantri has always reiterated that 'Seva Parmo Dharma' should be the mantra of any government. As we complete a year, we rededicate ourselves to this," he added.

Sarma had succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister to head the second BJP-led government in the state. Its other partners in the current ruling coalition are the Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

