Shah plants sapling to mark first year of Himanta govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah planted a sapling here on Tuesday morning, marking the first year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

Shah, who is in the northeastern state on a two-day visit, will also be addressing a public rally here later in the day on the occasion of the completion of the state government's first year.

Attaching photos of Shah planting the sapling, Sarma tweeted: "Marking the completion of one year of our Govt, we're blessed to have the august presence of Hon Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji amidst us. He planted a sapling today as a symbol of another new beginning & embodiment of our unflinching commitment." "Adarniya Pradhan Mantri has always reiterated that 'Seva Parmo Dharma' should be the mantra of any government. As we complete a year, we rededicate ourselves to this," he added.

Sarma had succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister to head the second BJP-led government in the state. Its other partners in the current ruling coalition are the Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal.

