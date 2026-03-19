Shahid Kapoor Returns in Gritty 'Farzi' Sequel

Bollywood icon Shahid Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm for the much-anticipated second season of the crime-thriller series 'Farzi'. Speaking at Prime Video's slate announcement, Kapoor revealed that filming for the sequel to the acclaimed series had commenced after a two-year wait.

The first season, released in 2023, introduced audiences to Kapoor's character Sunny, a small-time artist drawn into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting. With a promise of darker and grittier narratives, directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are once again at the helm, ensuring continuity and fresh excitement.

Adding to his busy schedule, Kapoor also shared insights on his recent collaboration with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on the movie 'O' Romeo'. This marks their fourth venture together, and Kapoor praised the creative challenge Bhardwaj brings with his unique portrayal of grey and anti-hero characters.

(With inputs from agencies.)