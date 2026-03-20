Left Menu

Badshah Clears Legal Hurdles: Lookout Notice Withdrawn

Rapper Badshah faced legal challenges over allegations of objectionable lyrics in his song "Tateeree." An FIR was filed, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court learned the Look Out Circular against him was withdrawn. The court disposed of the case after Badshah joined the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:01 IST
Badshah Clears Legal Hurdles: Lookout Notice Withdrawn
Badshah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has learned that the Look Out Circular against rapper Badshah, issued in connection with his alleged use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in the song "Tateeree," has been withdrawn.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had ordered his arrest following his absence from a March 13 hearing, which was prompted by an FIR filed under sections of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The rapper recently apologized publicly for any hurt sentiments.

The state counsel informed the high court that no further action would be taken based on the commission's March 13 order, as Badshah has cooperated with the investigation. Consequently, the court disposed of the petition as not pressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026