Badshah Clears Legal Hurdles: Lookout Notice Withdrawn

In a significant development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has learned that the Look Out Circular against rapper Badshah, issued in connection with his alleged use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in the song "Tateeree," has been withdrawn.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had ordered his arrest following his absence from a March 13 hearing, which was prompted by an FIR filed under sections of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The rapper recently apologized publicly for any hurt sentiments.

The state counsel informed the high court that no further action would be taken based on the commission's March 13 order, as Badshah has cooperated with the investigation. Consequently, the court disposed of the petition as not pressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)