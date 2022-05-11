Argentina's President Fernandez says he will seek reelection in 2023
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 01:53 IST
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday that he will seek reelection during the 2023 presidential elections, as he began a brief European tour.
"Definitely," replied the center-left president when the interviewer for the Spanish television channel TVE asked him if he would seek reelection.
Argentina is going through an economic crisis that is hitting Fernandez's popularity, but he said he has the "strength necessary" to address Argentina's problems.
