Guinea opposition parties reject junta's proposed 39-month transition timeline

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:41 IST
Guinea opposition parties reject junta's proposed 39-month transition timeline

Guinea's main opposition parties have rejected the ruling military junta's proposed 39-month democratic transition timeline, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the junta that took power in a coup last September, said this month that it would probably take more than three years for the West African country to transition back to civilian rule. He told state television that after political consultations he was considering a transition of 39 months - the first time he has proposed a timeline.

Three main opposition parties and their allies rejected the proposal in a joint statement and called on interim leaders to "defend democratic institutions". The junta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

