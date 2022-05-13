Left Menu

Maha: NCP minister seeks action against Twitter user over 'Godse for Gandhi of Baramati' tweet

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday demanded strict action against a Twitter user, who allegedly wrote on the micro-blogging site that time has come to prepare Baramatis Nathuram Godse for the Gandhi of Baramati.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:13 IST
Maha: NCP minister seeks action against Twitter user over 'Godse for Gandhi of Baramati' tweet
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday demanded strict action against a Twitter user, who allegedly wrote on the micro-blogging site that time has come to prepare ''Baramati's Nathuram Godse for the 'Gandhi' of Baramati''. The Twitter user, however, did not mention the name of any leader or political party in his purported comment.

Baramati, a town in Pune district of the state, is the home turf of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar. Godse was the one who had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948. ''At what level all this is happening...take strict action against this wicked individual,'' Housing Development Minister Awhad tweeted in Marathi.

Awhad tagged police officials, including the state's director general of police and Mumbai's police commissioner, as he raised the demand on the micro-blogging site. As per the screenshot shared by the minister along with his tweet, the social media user by the name of 'Baglankar @NikhilBhamre8' had allegedly tweeted in Marathi on Wednesday, saying that time has come ''to prepare Baramati's Nathuram Godse for the 'Gandhi' of Baramati''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022