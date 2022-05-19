Tesla's Musk says he 'can no longer support' Democrats, 'will vote Republican'
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans. "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," he tweeted.
"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," he tweeted. "Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," said Musk, the world's richest man, who has agreed to buy Twitter.
