UK police end Downing Street party inquiry, 126 fines issued

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 15:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
British police said on Thursday they had ended their investigation into COVID-19 lockdown parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office, saying they had issued a total of 126 fines.

"Our investigation was thorough and impartial and was completed as quickly as we could, given the amount of information that needed to be reviewed and the importance of ensuring that we had strong evidence for each FPN (fixed penalty notice) referral," London Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball said.

"This investigation is now complete."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

