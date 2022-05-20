Left Menu

Spain supports Ukraine's EU entry, foreign minister says

"If the European Commission's report is favourable, Spain will support Ukraine's aspirations to become a candidate, and from there the heads of state and government will meet to discuss the ways" for it to happen, he told Reuters by telephone from the Council of Europe ministerial meeting in Turin. He also welcomed a recent proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to create a new type of political European community that would allow countries outside the bloc, including Ukraine and Britain, to join.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:38 IST
Spain supports Ukraine's EU entry, foreign minister says

Spain supports Ukraine's ambition to join the European Union and the idea of a new European political entity that could, for the time-being, accommodate Ukraine as a fellow-minded democracy, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told Reuters on Friday.

The European Commission will issue a report in June on whether to accept Ukraine's application to become a candidate for EU membership, which is likely to be a drawn-out process that is already causing dissent within the bloc. Invaded by its neighbour Russia, Ukraine seeks a fast-track admission, to which countries such as the Netherlands and Croatia have objected.

Albares said Spain would support the admission of Ukraine unless the June report advises against it. "If the European Commission's report is favourable, Spain will support Ukraine's aspirations to become a candidate, and from there the heads of state and government will meet to discuss the ways" for it to happen, he told Reuters by telephone from the Council of Europe ministerial meeting in Turin.

He also welcomed a recent proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to create a new type of political European community that would allow countries outside the bloc, including Ukraine and Britain, to join. "Europe has to define itself in the face of future challenges and future enlargement if it happens. The idea (Macron's) is within this framework of reflection, and Spain welcomes whatever advances the process of European integration," Albares said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022