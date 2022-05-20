TMC takes out rally in minister’s constituency after CBI grills him in recruitment scam

A rally to celebrate the achievements of the TMC government was taken out on Friday in Behala Paschim constituency, represented by state minister Partha Chatterjee, who is currently in a spot over a recruitment scam.

Social media, however, was abuzz, calling the rally a platform of protest. Posters have been shared on networking sites christening the rally as ‘Hok Pratibad’ (Let there be protest).

Chatterjee, despite not participating in the rally, took to Facebook to request Netizens to focus on the TMC government’s achievements over the past 11 years and the road ahead, instead of calling the march in his constituency a “protest rally”.

''Some people have made social media posts terming it a protest rally. I would request everyone to remove such posts immediately. Today's rally celebrates the 11 years of Maa, Mati, and Manush (mother, land, humans) government. No other issue should come up,'' he wrote.

Hundreds of TMC workers, carrying posters and placards that hailed the Mamata Banerjee government, took to the streets of Behala Paschim during the day.

A local TMC leader said the rally – from Ajanta Cinema Hall to Behala Chowrasta, ''has been organised to laud the success of the TMC dispensation. Every TMC worker of the state stands by Partha Chatterjee. Opposition parties are spreading canards against him''.

Opposition parties had been demanding the resignation of Chatterjee, who was the state education minister, when the recruitment scam in government-run and –aided schools was pulled off.

The CBI, following a direction of the Calcutta High Court, questioned him and minister of state for education, Paresh Adhikari, in connection with the scam.

