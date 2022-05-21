PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 09:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.
Modi tweeted, ''On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.'' PTI KR CJ CJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Shri Rajiv Gandhi
- Liberation Tigers
- Rajiv Gandhi
- Tamil Eelam (
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Every Indian should be proud of the world’s optimism and trust for our country; I felt this during my recent foreign visit: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to participate in second global Covid virtual summit on Thursday at the invitation of US President Joe Biden: MEA.
Due to lack of information about government schemes, they either remain on paper or people not entitled to it take benefit: PM Narendra Modi.
As PM, Narendra Modi doing in country what he did as CM in Gujarat, creating one India for rich and another for common people: Rahul Gandhi.
Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled: PM Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Lumbini in Nepal.