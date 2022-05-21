Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 09:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.

Modi tweeted, ''On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.'' PTI KR CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

