Delhi Congress leaders pay tributes to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:59 IST
Rajiv Gandhi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, along with senior party leaders, paid floral tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday.

Besides Anil Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, former Union minister Jagdish Tytler, former MP Ramesh Kumar, former MLA Anil Bharadwaj and several other leaders paid tributes to Gandhi at the Delhi Congress office.

Anil Kumar said Gandhi was the maker of the modern India with a long-term vision and he was the one who had ushered in the telecom and computer revolution in the country.

''While Congress prime ministers like Rajiv Gandhi created assets for the country, the BJP government is selling off the country's assets at throwaway prices to the cronies of the saffron party leaders,'' he said.

The Delhi Congress chief accused the current BJP-led government of ''creating tension'' among people with its ''regressive policies'' and added that Gandhi ''firmly believed in the unity and integrity of the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

